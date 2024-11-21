News & Insights

Stocks
BA

FAA’s Whitaker to meet with Boeing CEO in Seattle soon, Reuters says

November 21, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker said he intends to soon meet with Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg at the planemaker’s offices in Seattle as the company resumes output of the 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. Earlier this month, the administration said it would increase oversight of the planemaker as it prepares to restart production of such jets following a 53-day strike that concluded two weeks ago, the author notes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.