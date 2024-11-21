FAA’s Whitaker to meet with Boeing CEO in Seattle soon, Reuters says

FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker said he intends to soon meet with Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg at the planemaker’s offices in Seattle as the company resumes output of the 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. Earlier this month, the administration said it would increase oversight of the planemaker as it prepares to restart production of such jets following a 53-day strike that concluded two weeks ago, the author notes.

