FAA's Dickson says US-Europe regulator ties not damaged by Boeing 737 MAX

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson said on Thursday he had a strong relationship with his European counterparts, as international regulators work to return the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft safely to service. "There's been speculation in the press about our relationship with international regulators, particularly EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) following the MAX crashes," he added. "Let me just say that our working relationship remains strong. In fact, I think among many regulators around the world, probably as strong as it ever has been, at all levels, and we agree far more than we disagree as we work together to return the aircraft to service." The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison) ((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOEING 737MAX/ (URGENT)

