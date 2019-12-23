FAANG Stocks: A Year In Review; What To Buy In 2020

We’re about a week away from saying goodbye to 2019, but it's never too early to look for next year’s top market performer. With all three major averages logging all-time high closing levels, driven by the success of FAANG stocks, among others, investors want to know whether equities, in particular the FAANGs, can continue to deliver. Take a look at the chart below.

Compared to previous years’s percentage gains, in 2019 FAANG — referring to Facebook (FB) Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) — didn’t deliver the level of nosebleed returns investors have become accustomed to. Nevertheless, the group helped drive the Nasdaq Composite Index, which has risen 33% in 2019, to be the top-performer among the major averages.

Apple led the way with a 77% rise, including more than 40% returns in the past six months. Apple is coming off a quarter that showed better-than-expected strength not only in iPhone sales, but also in Wearables and Services. The fact that the company’s non-iPhone revenue was up 17% and Wearables revenue was up — as Tim Cook noted - "well over" 50%, there is stronger belief on Wall Street that Apple is no longer just an iPhone company. And not that it hurts, the company’s just-released iPhone 11 is Apple's best-selling phone.

With 2019 returns of 57%, Facebook is next on the list. The social media giant has navigated issues surrounding data privacy and antitrust regulatory probes for much of the year. Despite headline risks, FB stock more than doubled the S&P 500’s 28%, suggesting investors seem little swayed as long as the company maintains its user growth metrics, namely its monthly active users and more importantly, its average revenue per user. In the Q3 revenues grew nearly 29% to $17.65 billion, and mobile advertising's share of the total grew to 94% from a year-ago 92%.

Daily active users were up 9% to 1.62 billion on average for September, while monthly active users rose 8% to 2.45 billion. All told, the company now has 2.2 billion in its service "family" (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger) every day on average, while reporting 2.8 billion use one of the family each month.

Google parent Alphabet is next on the list delivering 2019 returns of 29%. As with Facebook, Google has had to deal with its own set of legal and political challenges from the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, drawing closer scrutiny from all directions.

“Google has too much power, and they're using that power to hurt small businesses, stifle innovation, and tilt the playing field against everyone else,” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted earlier this year. “It's time to fight back."

The company has not only cooperated with these probes, the tech conglomerate has delivered two impressive quarters in a row, delivering beats in Q2 and Q3 after a disappointing Q1. The company, which again blew past analyst estimates, saw revenue growth maintain at or above 20% despite currency headwinds.

The company continues to invest in improving its Cloud offerings, Anthos, which is driving more customer adoption, particularly in the financial services sector. Despite the 29% gain, the stock still trades at an EV of about 15 times '20 EPS estimates, suggesting a price target up at $1,560 to $1,600 is attainable.

Next is Netflix (NFLX). Aside from decelerating subscriber growth, the movie streaming giant is facing stiffer competition, not just from existing players such as Amazon and Hulu, but now Disney’s (DIS) streaming platform, which has caused investors to re-evaluate Netflix’s long-term growth potential. Analysts remain positive that Netflix’s first-mover advantage won’t disrupt its growth story (the stock has a consensus Buy rating). This was somewhat evident in the third quarter when the company not only delivered profits that topped expectations but subscriber growth was within the company's guidance. Q3 global streaming paid net adds were 6.77 million, ending up at 158.33 million to mark a year-over-year gain of 21.4%. The stock surged more than 10% on the report and after struggling for much of the year, it has rebounded impressively, notching 26% gains through Friday.

With year to date gains of only 19%, this was an off year for Amazon. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which saw its stock peak a year go, has traded in a tight range, bouncing between $1,800 to $2,000 over the past twelve months. The company’s EPS miss in Q2 didn’t help. Nor has regulatory scrutiny it has received regarding proposed breakup of its platform. However, strong top line growth in Q3 reminded the market that Amazon, despite spending heavily to boost its logistics capabilities, is still king of the retail.

Analysts still believe Amazon’s one-day shipping initiative will continue to drive revenue acceleration through the holiday-shopping season and into the new year. Microsoft is not on the FAANG list, but it should be. With 2019 returns of 57%, Microsoft is benefiting from the strength of its Commercial Cloud business, which has been and will continue to be a catalyst for the stock in 2020. In its fiscal first quarter, Microsoft's closely watched Azure cloud computing business reported 59% percent revenue growth, while Office 365 Commercial surpassed 200 million monthly active users.

All told, the markets may be back to all-time highs, but making money will require new catalysts for higher stock returns. And these large-cap tech giants have the moats needed not only to preserve their competitive advantages, but the level of cash flow to continue to buy back their stocks in the event of the market pullback.

