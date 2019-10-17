FAANG Earnings, Brexit Progress Buoy Stocks

The Dow rose roughly 23 points today as well-received earnings continue to roll in. Netflix (NFLX) earnings were on the forefront of investors minds, as the streaming wars continue to ramp up. The FAANG stock wound up tacking on 2.5% on a solid earnings beat, setting a positive tone as earnings season begins to ramp up.

Elsewhere, traders are focusing their attention on what U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling a "great new Brexit deal" that was endorsed today by leaders of 27 European Union (EU) countries, though the newly drawn-up agreement faces some potential hurdles in the House of Commons later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,025.88) added 23.9 points, or 0.09%. The 20 gainers were led by UnitedHealth (UNH), which tacked on 2.8%, while IBM (IBM) fell to the bottom of the index on a 5.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,997.95) settled 8.3 points, or 0.3%, higher, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,156.85) was 32.7 points, or 0.4%, higher

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 13.79) added 0.1 point, or 0.8%.

33 people have now died, and 1,479 have fallen ill, from a vaping-related illness, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now calling EVALI, or e-cigarette, or vaping product use associated lung injury -- an outbreak the CDC thinks will become even worse with the upcoming flu season. (CNBC) It was discovered that an old metal pipe that had not been properly tested for corrosion was the culprit of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery fire last June that left the company bankrupt. (Reuters) Why traders might want to scoop up this software stock while it's on sale. The reliable "buy" signal flashing for this e-pay stock before earnings. How put traders just made a mint with Shake Shack stock.





Cease-Fire in Syria Boosts Oil

The temporary cease-fire in northern Syria had oil prices, once again, settling higher today -- despite a holiday-delayed inventories report that showed domestic inventories continuing to build. November-dated crude futures finished up $0.57, or 1.1%, to settle at $53.93 a barrel.

Gold shot up to weekly highs today, as a possible Brexit deal boosted the pound and pressured the U.S. dollar. Gold futures for December delivery added $4.30, or 0.3%, to end at $1,498.30 per ounce.

