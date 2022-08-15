Commodities
FAA warns of significant delays at New York area airports

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday because of air traffic control staffing issues that airline passengers at New York City area airports could see significant delays on Monday evening.

The FAA said "departure and arrival delays this evening could approach two hours at John F. Kennedy International, New York LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports."

A person briefed on the matter said the staffing issue was related to sick leave.

