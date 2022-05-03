Commodities
FAA wants U.S. airlines to retrofit, replace radio altimeters

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a meeting Wednesday with telecom and airline industry officials on a push to replace and retrofit airplane radio altimeters that could be at risk of interference from C-Band 5G wireless service.

The FAA wants to use the meeting to establish "an achievable timeframe to retrofit/replace radar altimeters in the U.S. fleet," according to a letter seen by Reuters that also asked aviation representatives to attend "to offer options and commit to actions necessary to meet these objectives."

