FAA to mandate fix for 737 MAX anti-ice system concerns, Seattle Times reports

Adds details from the report in paragraphs 2 and 3

March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said it will mandate a fix for a new Boeing BA.N 737 MAX design problem that may theoretically disable the jet's engine anti-ice system, though that's a remote possibility, the Seattle Times reported.

Airlines have also reported a separate issue with a similar system on Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets, which has caused what the FAA calls "relatively minor" damage to the engine inlets on about two dozen of the jets in service, the report said on Friday.

The FAA last month issued notices of two proposed airworthiness directives to mandate the fix for the engine anti-ice system on Boeing's best-selling MAX jets and to lay out inspection and repair procedures on the 787, the Seattle Times reported.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.