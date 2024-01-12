News & Insights

Companies
BA

FAA to boost oversight of Boeing, audit 737 MAX 9 production line

Credit: REUTERS/NTSB

January 12, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it will significantly increase oversight of Boeing BA.N production and manufacturing, conducting a new audit of the Boeing 737-9 MAX production line and its suppliers following an emergency landing Friday.

The announcement of the audit to ensure compliance with approved quality procedures comes a day after it announced a formal investigation after the cabin panel blowout of a Alaska Airlines ALK.N 737 MAX 9 led to the agency grounding 171 airplanes Saturday.

The FAA said it would also reexamine its decision to delegate some responsibilities to Boeing and consider moving some functions under independent, third-party entities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
ALK
SPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.