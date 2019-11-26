Commodities

FAA says it will be the sole issuer of new 737 MAX airworthiness certificates

Chris Sanders Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gary He

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday that it notified Boeing Co BA.N that the agency will be the only issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX aircraft, a role that it had shared with the aircraft maker in the past.

The U.S. air regulator also repeated that it has not completed its review of the 737 MAX aircraft design changes and associated pilot training.

