FAA says has not approved Mexico's plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had approved its plan.

