FAA Says Domestic Flights Temporarily Delayed Due To Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) System Outage

January 11, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced Wednesday in a tweet that all domestic flights across that United States has been temporarily delayed as the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA, system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots is currently suffering a nationwide outage.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system and are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected, the FAA added.

In an update, the FAA tweeted, "While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace Operations remain limited."

