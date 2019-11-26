FAA Says 737 Max Is Not Ready For Certification

(RTTNews) - The Federal Aviation Administration said that it has not completed its review of the 737 Max aircraft design changes and associated pilot training. It will not approve the aircraft for return to service until it has completed numerous rounds of rigorous testing.

Some of those approvals are usually handled by Boeing employees, whose work is overseen by federal inspectors.

Lawmakers accuse the FAA of surrendering too much authority to Boeing in certifying the Max.

Boeing said earlier this month that it expected to resume MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after the FAA certificate.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide earlier this year following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.