FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it will require operators of Boeing 787s to take additional precautions when landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where new wireless service will be deployed starting next week.

The FAA said 5G interference could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway. The directive requires crews "to be aware of this risk and to adopt specific safety procedures when landing on these runways." It affects 137 U.S. aircraft and 1,010 worldwide.

