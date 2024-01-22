FAA Recommends Inspection Of Door Plugs On Second Boeing 737 Model

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA has urged airlines to check the door plugs on a second model of Boeing Co.'s 737, as part of its efforts to heighten safety measures amid the recent accident with a plane's mid-cabin door plug.

The agency has recommended that operators of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft visually inspect mid-exit door plugs to ensure the door is properly secured. Though not part of the newer MAX fleet, the Boeing 737-900ER has the same door plug design.

The issues started on January 5, when a mid-cabin door plug on Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane blew out in the middle of the flight. Following this, the federal regulator grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for inspections.

In its latest statement, the FAA noted that operators should conduct additional inspections on the Boeing 737-900ER per their Safety Management Systems.

Following the grounding of Boeing 737-9 MAX airplanes, the FAA has started a probe into Boeing's manufacturing practices and production lines, including those involving subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems.

Last week, the FAA announced requirements for a rigorous inspection and maintenance process as a new and necessary step before it contemplates any further steps in the process to return Boeing 737-9 MAXs to service.

The agency then said all 737-9 MAX aircraft with door plugs will remain grounded pending the FAA's review and final approval of an inspection and maintenance process that satisfies all FAA safety requirements.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.