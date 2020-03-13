Commodities

FAA probing potential structural problem with older 737 aircraft - WSJ

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. aviation safety regulator is investigating a possible structural problem with Boeing Co's BA.N older 737 aircraft following an in-flight incident that caused a 12-inch rupture in the aluminum skin of a Southwest Airlines LUV.N jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The report said nobody was hurt on the Monday night flight, which was en route to Boise, Idaho, from Las Vegas.

