FAA Orders Inspection Of 737 Jets For Cracks

(RTTNews) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines operating Boeing's (BA) 737 Next Generation planes to inspect them for cracks in the planes' wing supports.

The FAA officials issued the order for periodic inspections after cracks were discovered on some planes in China and further inspection found other cracks. The order does not affect the Boeing 737 Max, the plane that was grounded in mid-March after two accidents killed 346 people.

The agency has asked to inspect a part known as pickle forks, which connect the wings to the aircraft's fuselage. The move does not ground planes but could lead to some planes being grounded if issues are found. The FAA said the order will affect 1,911 aircraft in the U.S. and 165 of those will have to be conducted within a week.

Wing support cracks reported to the FAA after some 737 NG planes were converted from passenger aircraft to cargo planes could "adversely affect the structural integrity of the airplane and result in loss of control of the airplane," the FAA told airlines, according to USA Today.

"We are aware of the reported issue and to date, have not had any unusual findings associated with the pickle fork on our 737 NG aircraft,'' Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King told USA Today. "Once we receive additional guidance, we will fully comply with any directives requiring checks to ensure the continued safety of our aircraft.''

