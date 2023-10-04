News & Insights

FAA nominee says agency must address air traffic staffing shortage

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

October 04, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said the agency must address a persistent air traffic controller shortage that has caused flight delays.

Nominee Michael Whitaker, a former deputy FAA administrator, at a Senate Commerce Committee confirmation hearing said he would support a second air traffic controller academy to address staffing shortfalls.

"We just simply need to solve this problem and figure out how to get it done," Whitaker said.

The FAA last month said it would again extend cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2024.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

