FAA mandates Boeing 737 MAX inspections for key automated flight system

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued a directive for Boeing requiring operators of 737 MAX airplanes to conduct additional inspections for the plane's automated flight control system.

The directive makes mandatory instructions released by Boeing in December that recommend that planes with more than 6,000 flight hours be subject to specific electronic checks.

