FAA Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its ban on the Boeing 737 Max, 20 months after the aircraft was grounded worldwide following two crashes that killed 364 people.

Boeing said that the move will allow airlines that are under the FAA's jurisdiction to take the steps necessary to resume service and the company to begin making deliveries.

The FAA published an Airworthiness Directive specifying design changes that must be made before the aircraft returns to service, issued a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community and published the MAX training requirements. Those actions do not allow the MAX to return immediately to the skies, the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA must approve 737 MAX pilot training program revisions for each U.S. airline operating the MAX and will retain its authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all new 737 MAX aircraft manufactured since the FAA issued the grounding order.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, BA was trading at $224.10, up $14.05 or 6.69 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.