FAA issues notice over Boeing 737s, 5G wireless interference

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have issued an airworthiness directive for most Boeing 737 airplanes over possible interference from 5G wireless broadband operations, according to a government notice published on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration's directive affects Boeing's 737s, excepet its 200 and 200-c series, the Federal Register notice said, adding it "was prompted by a determination that radio altimeters cannot be relied upon to perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations in the 3.7-3.98 GHz frequency band (5G C-Band)."

