FAA issues draft report on new Boeing 737 MAX pilot training procedures

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX, a key milestone to the plane's eventual ungrounding.

The FAA said the draft Flight Standardization Board report would be open for public comment through Nov. 2. It adds new training requirements to deal with a key safety system tied to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

