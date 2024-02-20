FAA investigating wing issue that prompted United Airlines Boeing 757 flight diversion

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it is investigating the diversion of a United Airlines Boeing 757-200 after the crew reported a wing issue.

United Airlines Flight 354 landed safety at Denver International Airport around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft. The 757 had departed San Francisco and was headed to Boston Logan.

United said the flight had 165 passengers and that it arranged for a different aircraft to take them to their destination. That aircraft arrived in Boston later on Monday.

Boeing declined to comment.

The airplane was built in 1994, according to the FAA. Boeing ended production of the 757 in 2004.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Allison Lampert and Valerie Insinna; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

