FAA finalizes pilot training, certification rules for air taxis, Reuters reports

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was finalizing comprehensive training and pilot certification rules for flying air taxis, addressing a key hurdle to the deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. The White House cleared the FAA’s final rules on Friday that were first proposed in June 2023. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker confirmed the final rule at a conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Low-altitude urban aircraft known as eVTOLs have drawn intense global interest, with numerous companies going public like Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Archer Aviation (ACHR), the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JOBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.