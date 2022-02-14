FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it was extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to March 28.

The FAA's previous target date was Feb. 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued to SpaceX.

SpaceX, the space company led by Elon Musk must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements, the agency added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

