FAA chief to testify at U.S. House hearing on 5G aviation safety

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to testify before a Feb. 3 U.S. House hearing on new C-Band 5G deployment and its impact on aviation safety, sources told Reuters.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is expected to hear from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson along with aviation and wireless industry officials including the head of Airlines for America, a trade group representing passenger and cargo airlines.

AT&T T.N and Verizon Communications VZ.N agreed on Jan. 18 to delay switching on new telecom towers near key airports even as they turned on the new 5G C-Band service.

