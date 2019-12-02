Companies

FAA chief to testify at Dec. 11 U.S. House hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gary He

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will testify Dec. 11 before a U.S. House panel on the agency's review of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX involved in two fatal crashes in five months.

Administrator Steve Dickson will testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the committee and the FAA confirmed Monday. Boeing has struggled to complete requirements necessary before it can win approval to resume flights from the agency and U.S. officials told Reuters last week it is extremely unlikely, if not impossible, that the agency will unground the plane before the end of December.

