FAA chief says Boeing 737 MAX performing well

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told a U.S. House panel that an electrical issue that grounded about 100 Boeing 737 MAX planes last month worldwide appeared to be a "pretty straightforward fix."

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House panel that he was fully confident in the safety of the MAX that returned to service after being grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes in five months. "It is performing as well or better overall than any other airplane out there in the aviation system right now," Dickson said.

