FAA Begins Boeing 737 MAX Flight Tests

(RTTNews) - The Federal Aviation Administration or FAA has begun formal test flights of Boeing 737 Max and is evaluating the company's proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the aircraft, the U.S. aviation regulator said in a statement on Monday.

According to the FAA, the flight took off from Boeing Field in Seattle at 9:55 a.m. Pacific Time Monday for the first round of testing. The certification flights are expected to take about three days.

The FAA specified that the test will include a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards.

The FAA over the weekend had cleared the U.S. airplane maker to carry out certification test flights. The clearance came after Boeing submitted safety fixes to the FAA.

Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people on board the flights.

The certification flights are an important milestone, but it has a number of key tasks remaining, the FAA said.

The FAA said it is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing's work. It will lift the grounding order only after it is satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.

