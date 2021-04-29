Companies
FAA auditing Boeing minor design change porcedure after 737 MAX issue

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it is auditing Boeing Co's process for making minor design changes across its product line after a 737 MAX manufacturing issue grounded dozens of planes.

The FAA said it is also investigating the origin of the electrical manufacturing issue disclosed on April 7 that led to the grounding of 109 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said the audit's goal is to identify "areas where the company can improve its processes."

