FAA audit of Boeing's 737 MAX production found dozens of issues, NYT reports

March 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) audit of Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX production process after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines ALK.N jet in January failed 33 of 89 tests, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, which makes the fuselage for the MAX, passed six of thirteen audits and failed the rest, according to the presentation viewed by NYT.

The FAA, Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects the plane maker to cooperate in investigations by the Justice Department and National Transportation Safety Board into the 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency on Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, the FAA's Michael Whitaker said the agency and Boeing hope to define the milestones the manufacturer must meet in order to increase the MAX production rate in the next 30 days.

