FAA audit could result in changes to 737 production schedule, Boeing exec says

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

February 07, 2024 — 06:22 pm EST

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

SEATTLE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A top Boeing BA.N executive on Wednesday urged suppliers to maintain the pace of the current 737 production schedule, but acknowledged that an ongoing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit of the company's 737 MAX production line could force changes to the schedule.

Boeing reaffirmed its 737 master schedule in a Jan. 22 email to its suppliers following the mid-air cabin panel blowout on a MAX 9 earlier that month, Reuters previously reported.

"I would ask all of you to bear with us," Boeing supply chain head Ihssane Mounir said at an aerospace supplier conference outside Seattle, adding that the planemaker understands suppliers have had to hire workers ahead of the planned ramp up.

"We will work with you on an individual basis in terms of what you need to do, whether that is building inventory, whether that is your business requirements," he said.

