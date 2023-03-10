Companies
FAA approves restarting Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries next week

Credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill

March 10, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna

March 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday approved Boeing to resume deliveries of its widebody 787 Dreamliner next week.

The agency halted 787 deliveries on Feb. 23 due to a data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which Boeing Co BA.N found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Boeing had addressed those concerns.

"The FAA may resume issuing airworthiness certificates next week," the agency said.

Boeing shares, which were down 1.4% before the announcement, rose 1.7% following news of the resumption, which was first reported by Reuters.

Boeing said it had completed the analysis necessary to confirm the aircraft meets requirements, and will not require further production or fleet action to meet FAA standards.

"The FAA will determine when 787 ticketing and deliveries resume, and we are working with our customers on delivery timing," Boeing said.

