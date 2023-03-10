FAA approves restarting Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries next week

By David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna

March 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday approved Boeing to resume deliveries of its widebody 787 Dreamliner next week.

The agency halted 787 deliveries on Feb. 23 due to a data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which Boeing found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Boeing had addressed those concerns.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna)

