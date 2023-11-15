News & Insights

Companies

FAA approves license for SpaceX's second launch of Starship Super Heavy

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

November 15, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

By Joey Roulette

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday granted Elon Musk's SpaceX a license to launch the company's second test flight of its next-generation Starship and heavy-lift rocket from Texas, the agency said.

SpaceX said it was targeting Friday for a launch, saying a two-hour launch window opens at 7 a.m. Central Time (1300 GMT).

"The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements," the agency, which oversees commercial launch sites, said in a statement.

The regulatory green light for SpaceX comes seven months after the company first attempted to send its giant Starship rocket to space in a mission that ended four minutes after liftoff in an in-flight explosion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Joey Roulette; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.