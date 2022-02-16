FAA administrator who oversaw 737 MAX return resigning

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration who oversaw the return of the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX and the agency's zero tolerance toward unruly passengers will resign on March 31, the agency confirmed late Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who took over in August 2019, has faced criticism over the standoff between aviation and telecommunications industries over the deployment of 5G wireless spectrum.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

