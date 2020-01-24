FAA administrator to tell U.S. airlines MAX approval could come before mid-year

Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson is calling senior U.S. airline officials Friday to tell them that the agency could approve the grounded Boeing 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year, a government official said Friday.
