FAA acting chief Nolen to leave agency - WSJ

April 21, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

April 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) acting chief, Billy Nolen, has decided to leave the regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a document it reviewed.

The FAA could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nolen plans to leave the agency sometime in the summer, the WSJ reported, citing the document and people familiar with the matter.

The move is set to create a leadership vacuum at the aviation regulator after Reuters reported last month that President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was withdrawing his nomination after criticism from Republican lawmakers.

