FA names Debbie Hewitt as first chairwoman

June 8 (Reuters) - The English Football Association on Tuesday appointed corporate chief executive and former RAC chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, starting from January 2022.

The 158-year old organisation has been looking for a chair since Greg Clarke resigned last November in a row over his reference to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament.

Hewitt, currently chief executive officer of Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group RTN.L, was the unanimous choice of the FA's seven-member selection panel, and will succeed the interim FA Chair Peter McCormick, the FA said on its website.

