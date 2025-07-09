FA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Advantage Corp (Symbol: FA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.43, changing hands as high as $17.53 per share. First Advantage Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.32 per share, with $20.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.51.

