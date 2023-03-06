F5, Visa Announce Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - F5 (FFIV) said it is partnering with Visa to help merchants securely reduce login friction for customers. F5 Distributed Cloud Authentication Intelligence uses artificial intelligence and behavior analytics to securely recognize returning customers, eliminating their need to log in with a username and password. Also, as the Distributed Cloud Authentication Intelligence combines with F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, merchants can also now have access to fraud defenses and bot detection to protect the entire commerce journey.

Saurabh Bajaj, Vice President and General Manager, Bot & Risk Management at F5, said: "Customer trust is crucial to merchants' businesses. When logged in users have a better, more seamless experience and they know their shopping journey is secure, they are less likely to abandon their carts."

