F5 Stock Hits a New 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do Now?

F5 Inc. FFIV shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.46 on Nov. 25 and closed a tad lower at $248.74. The stock has made a remarkable run over the year-to-date period with shares soaring 39%. Also, it has outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Zacks Internet - Software industry and the S&P 500’s return of 27.5%, 31.2% and 25.3%, respectively.

This significant outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in F5’s growth potential on the back of its innovative AI portfolio. With the share price already reaching near 52-high, the question remains — Is FFIV stock worth buying?

Portfolio Expansion Aids FFIV’s Growth

Throughout 2024, FFIV has launched multiple solutions like BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes and NGINX One. F5’s BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes is an AI application delivery and security solution that provides centralized control to monitor and manage data flowing through AI infrastructure. The NGINX One software package enables organizations to deploy and scale application programming interfaces.

F5 has also launched a Distributed Cloud Services Web Application Scanning solution, BIG-IP Next Web Application Firewall (WAF) and NGINX App Protect for open-source deployments. Alongside these product launches, FFIV has struck partnerships with companies like Intel INTC, NetApp, Red Hat, Portkey.ai and Console Connect.

To grow in the field of AI, FFIV combined its NGINX with Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit and Infrastructure Processing Units to improve AI applications. F5 also provided its customers with better tools by combining its Distributed Cloud Services with Portkey.ai’s AI gateway and observability suite.

Because of this multidirectional expansion in product offerings, FFIV is able to gain new customers by taking competitive opportunities, replacing competitors and strengthening its channel partnerships. These factors are contributing to the strengthening of FFIV’s position in application delivery, security and performance optimization space, aiding its top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFIV’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 4.6%.

Near-Term Headwinds for FFIV

Although F5 has a competitive edge in the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with products like ARX, BIG-IP and VIPRION, it faces significant challenges from Cisco CSCO Systems, given the dominance of the CSCO in the overall networking market.

While F5 is a specialist in application delivery, load balancing and application security, Cisco is a broader player in network infrastructure, security and cloud solutions. FFIV and CSCO overlap in areas, such as load balancing, network security and cloud services. Cisco has tremendous engineering and marketing resources at its disposal. FFIV also faces competition from Cloudflare NET, Microsoft’s Azure Application Gateway and Fortinet.

F5’s BIG-IP and NGINX products face direct competition from Cloudflare's Web Application Firewall solution and DDoS mitigation services. Like F5, Azure Application Gateway offers WAF capabilities, whereas Fortinet’s FortiGate offers load balancing and traffic management capabilities like F5’s BIG-IP.

Alongside competitive pressure, F5’s near-term prospects also face challenges from softening IT spending. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions have impacted consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This does not bode well for F5’s prospects in the near term.

What Should Investors Do?

Although FFIV faces multiple headwinds from both its competition and macroeconomic conditions, it is navigating the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with innovative AI products.

Considering all these factors, we suggest investors to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

