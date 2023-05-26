F5 Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $146.54, changing hands as high as $147.83 per share. F5 Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $127.05 per share, with $174.3787 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.88. The FFIV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

