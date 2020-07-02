F5 Networks to Support Rakuten Mobile's Agile App Development

F5 Networks FFIV recently announced a new deal with Rakuten Mobile, per which the former will support the latter’s next-generation "operator enabling platform” — Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) — with its wide range of application security services.



In April, Rakuten Mobile’s commercial mobile carrier service was introduced, which will be backed by F5 networks, aiding Rakuten Mobile’s efforts in agile application development in a multi-cloud environment.



This partnership will offer accelerated and cost-efficient deployment of fully virtualized cloud-native telco edge services to telecommunication companies worldwide.



F5 Networks holds a major position in the application delivery controller (ADC) market as its products are important components for data center consolidation, virtualization and cloud services. Also, Cisco’s CSCO decision to shift focus from the core ADC market has helped F5 Networks capture considerable market share.



Notably, in May, the company launched new solutions to give customers end-to-end visibility into the health and performance of applications, and provide integrated traffic, security and API management controls to regulate the applications.

Partnerships Bode Well



F5 Networks has entered into a number of partnerships or strategic alliances with companies like Microsoft MSFT, Oracle ORCL, VMware, Cisco Systems and HP to provide integrated application services for their Software Defined Networking (SDN) offerings.



Further, the company partnered with Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware vCloud Air, Cisco ACI and many others to provide cloud-based application services and solutions.



The company had also entered into a partnership with FireEye, a company that provides security platforms to corporations and government agencies for protection against cyberattacks.



Notably, F5 Networks had partnered with Rakuten Mobile earlier as well. In October last year, the company signed a deal to support Rakuten Mobile’s fully-virtualized, cloud-native mobile network and its future deployment of 5G.



These alliances have increased access to new technology, helped innovative product development, beefed up F5 networks’ cybersecurity suite, facilitated joint sales and marketing programs, and improved its competitive dynamics.



