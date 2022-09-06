F5 Networks Stock Has Failed To Outperform the S&P Despite Steady Revenue Growth

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock price rose just 20% from $131 at 2017 end to around $157 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its sales. During this period, the company, a networking services and security provider, witnessed a decent 28% rise in revenues along with a drop in its outstanding share count, but its P/S multiple has dropped over the same period. Additionally, over this period, the S&P 500 returned a little under 50%, meaning that FFIV stock underperformed the broader markets since 2017.

In our interactive dashboard, Why F5 Networks Stock Moved: FFIV Stock Has Gained 19% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) FFIV’s Total Revenue has grown 28% from $2.1 billion in FY 2017 to $2.7 billion on an LTM basis

FFIV’s total revenue increased consistently from $2.1 billion in FY ’17 to $2.6 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands at around $2.7 billion on an LTM basis (FFIV’s fiscal year ends in September).

The sales growth has been consistent over these years and has been driven evenly by a growth in both services and products revenues, due to rising demand for the company’s services and entry into new markets.

As of FY ’21, services sales made up around 52% of the company’s total revenue, with sales from products making up the remaining 48%.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) rose 37% from $32.59 in FY 2017 to around $44.51 currently

F5’s revenue rose from $2.1 billion in 2017 to around $2.7 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 64.1 million in 2017 to 60.2 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $32.59 in FY ’17 to $44.51 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for FFIV rose from 3.8x in 2017 to 5.7x by 2021 end but stands even lower than its 2017 level at 3.5x currently

F5’s P/S multiple rose to around 5.7x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased networking products and services demand.

However, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back strongly, currently standing at around 3.5x.

Due to this, F5 Networks’ stock has failed to outperform the S&P 500, while actually witnessing steady sales growth over the comparison period.

