F5 Networks price target raised to $250 from $225 at JPMorgan

October 29, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on F5 Networks (FFIV) to $250 from $225 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. The company’s consistency in software growth will help in a further share re-rating beyond its transformation to software, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

