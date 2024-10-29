F5 Networks price target raised to $250 from $225 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on F5 Networks (FFIV) to $250 from $225 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. The company’s consistency in software growth will help in a further share re-rating beyond its transformation to software, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FFIV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.