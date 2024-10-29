News & Insights

F5 Networks price target raised to $246 from $214 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on F5 Networks (FFIV) to $246 from $214 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s September quarter results beat on the top and bottom line on software outperformance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm now models 4.5% sales growth for fiscal 2025 with continued software strength and systems “moving off a bottom.”

