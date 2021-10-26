F5 Networks Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $110.72 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $77.66 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.24 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $682.00 million from $616.78 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $185.24 Mln. vs. $149.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.01 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q4): $682.00 Mln vs. $616.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.71 - $2.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $665 - $685

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.