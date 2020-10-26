F5 Networks Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.66 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $94.84 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.63 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $614.82 million from $590.39 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $149.63 Mln. vs. $156.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.43 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q4): $614.82 Mln vs. $590.39 Mln last year.

