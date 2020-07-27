F5 Networks Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $69.87 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $85.91 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.03 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $583.25 million from $563.39 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $134.03 Mln. vs. $151.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.18 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q3): $583.25 Mln vs. $563.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $595 - $615 Mln

