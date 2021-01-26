F5 Networks Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $87.68 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $98.53 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.46 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $624.62 million from $569.31 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $161.46 Mln. vs. $155.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.59 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q1): $624.62 Mln vs. $569.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.32 - $2.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $625 - $645 Mln

